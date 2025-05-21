Bridging Borders: Klingbeil and Bessent's Transatlantic Talks
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a crucial bilateral meeting in Canada, focusing on bolstering transatlantic ties amidst geopolitical challenges. They discussed resolving U.S.-German trade disputes promptly and affirmed G7's support for Ukraine. They plan to reconvene in Washington.
In a pivotal conversation between German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, discussions centered around strengthening transatlantic relationships took place on the fringes of the G7 finance ministers' meetings in Canada.
According to a German source, the dialogue was candid, constructive, and extended beyond the original schedule. Klingbeil highlighted the necessity of resolving ongoing trade disputes swiftly to benefit all parties involved.
Amid the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties, both ministers reiterated the importance of solidarity with Ukraine. Bessent has extended an invitation to Klingbeil for further dialogue in Washington, underscoring a commitment to collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
