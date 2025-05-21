Diplomats Under Fire: Escalating Tensions in Jenin

Turkey's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an incident where diplomats, including Turkish representatives, faced gunfire in the West Bank town of Jenin. The ministry is calling for an immediate investigation and accountability.

This attack has been described by the ministry as a further demonstration of Israel's recurring neglect of international law and human rights, asserting that a diplomat from the Turkish consulate in Jerusalem was among those targeted.

The ministry emphasized that targeting diplomats poses a severe threat not just to individual safety but also to the mutual respect and trust foundational to inter-state relations.

