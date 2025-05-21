Securing Amarnath: Enhanced Measures for Religious Events
Kashmir zone IGP V K Birdi reviewed security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Muharram, and other key events. The focus was on enhancing communication, coordination, surveillance, and personnel deployment. Officers were briefed on previous experiences and directed to install CCTV at strategic locations for optimal safety.
Kashmir's top police authority, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi, conducted a comprehensive review of security protocols for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 3, alongside Muharram and other crucial events in the region.
During the review meeting, senior officers provided insights into existing security measures and emphasized the necessity for robust communication strategies, seamless force coordination, and advanced real-time monitoring systems to enhance safety.
The dialogue concentrated on fortifying the current security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance strategies, and optimizing personnel deployment at critical zones. Birdi highlighted the need for intelligence-driven operations and proactive threat assessments.
