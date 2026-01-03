Left Menu

JNUSU Alleges Targeting Amid Protests Over Library Surveillance

JNUSU accuses JNU administration of targeting student leaders after police issued enquiry notices related to protests against surveillance in the university library. The union condemned the crackdown on student dissent and questioned the administration's priorities, highlighting ongoing concerns over library conditions and privacy infringement.

Updated: 03-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:16 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has accused the university administration of targeting its leaders following police action over protests against surveillance measures in the campus library.

According to JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, the enquiry notices come after a complaint by the administration. In response, JNUSU condemned the move as an attack on student voices, citing longstanding issues with library resources and privacy concerns.

The union demands immediate withdrawal of all cases against student leaders, arguing that the administration's investment in surveillance overlooks pressing library needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

