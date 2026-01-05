Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

In response to a severe water contamination crisis, Madhya Pradesh's State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Ashwin Bhagwat, announced on Monday that intensified measures in Indore's Bhagirathpur area are beginning to yield positive results. Efforts to restore safe drinking water are ongoing, with the situation showing signs of improvement.

Dr. Bhagwat, speaking to ANI, revealed that actions to reinstate regular water supply are in motion. The authorities have established a sampling frequency post-chlorination to ensure water safety and aid in a gradual return to normalcy. The decline in hospital admissions and community-based active surveillance indicates a positive trend.

A vast operation involving approximately 200 teams and 600 volunteers is underway, covering around 5,000 households. The aim is to conduct a rapid active search to identify all related cases, utilizing geo-tagging and spatial mapping to bolster future prevention efforts. The crisis, sparked by contamination in both the Narmada pipeline and tube wells, remains under intense scrutiny, with chemical analysis results still pending. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance for families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected individuals.