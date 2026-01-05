Left Menu

Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

Intense surveillance and response efforts in Indore's Bhagirathpur area following a water contamination incident are showing improvement. Approximately 200 teams and 600 volunteers are engaged in a comprehensive reconciliation process. Despite unresolved chemical analyses, steps to restore safe drinking water are underway, with financial aid announced for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST
State Surveillance Officer Dr Ashwin Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In response to a severe water contamination crisis, Madhya Pradesh's State Surveillance Officer, Dr. Ashwin Bhagwat, announced on Monday that intensified measures in Indore's Bhagirathpur area are beginning to yield positive results. Efforts to restore safe drinking water are ongoing, with the situation showing signs of improvement.

Dr. Bhagwat, speaking to ANI, revealed that actions to reinstate regular water supply are in motion. The authorities have established a sampling frequency post-chlorination to ensure water safety and aid in a gradual return to normalcy. The decline in hospital admissions and community-based active surveillance indicates a positive trend.

A vast operation involving approximately 200 teams and 600 volunteers is underway, covering around 5,000 households. The aim is to conduct a rapid active search to identify all related cases, utilizing geo-tagging and spatial mapping to bolster future prevention efforts. The crisis, sparked by contamination in both the Narmada pipeline and tube wells, remains under intense scrutiny, with chemical analysis results still pending. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance for families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected individuals.

