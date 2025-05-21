Diplomatic Tensions: India Expels Second Pakistani Official in a Week

India's Ministry of External Affairs expelled a Pakistani high commission official on charges of espionage, marking the second similar expulsion within a week. The action comes amid intense investigations of espionage activities in Punjab and Haryana.

The Ministry declared the staffer 'persona non grata', instructing him to leave India within 24 hours. In a formal protest, India instructed the Charge d'Affaires, Saad Warraich, to ensure no misuse of privileges by Pakistani diplomats.

This followed a reciprocal expulsion of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan. Recent investigations revealed at least three arrests linked to espionage, alongside heightened military tensions that concluded with an agreement to cease cross-border actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)