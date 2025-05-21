Diplomatic Tensions: India Expels Second Pakistani Official in a Week
India expelled a Pakistani official from its high commission, accusing him of espionage, marking the second such expulsion in a week amid ongoing espionage investigations in Punjab and Haryana. Following India's action, Pakistan also expelled an Indian diplomat. The countries agreed to cease military actions shortly thereafter.
India's Ministry of External Affairs expelled a Pakistani high commission official on charges of espionage, marking the second similar expulsion within a week. The action comes amid intense investigations of espionage activities in Punjab and Haryana.
The Ministry declared the staffer 'persona non grata', instructing him to leave India within 24 hours. In a formal protest, India instructed the Charge d'Affaires, Saad Warraich, to ensure no misuse of privileges by Pakistani diplomats.
This followed a reciprocal expulsion of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan. Recent investigations revealed at least three arrests linked to espionage, alongside heightened military tensions that concluded with an agreement to cease cross-border actions.
