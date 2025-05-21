Left Menu

Husband Plots Gruesome Murder: Police Uncover Chilling Details

Police arrested a man and two women linked to his wife's murder in Navi Mumbai. The victim, Alvina Singh, was killed due to a matrimonial dispute. Alvina's husband, Kishore, allegedly orchestrated the crime, hiring contract killers. The suspects are in custody as police search for the assassins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:34 IST
Husband Plots Gruesome Murder: Police Uncover Chilling Details
A man and two women have been arrested in Navi Mumbai following the gruesome murder of a 27-year-old woman, Alvina Kishore Khangar Singh, whose body was found with her throat slit at her home, police officials revealed.

The murder is believed to be the result of a matrimonial dispute orchestrated by her husband, Kishore Singh. Kishore allegedly conspired with accomplices Alisha Dhanprakash Tyagi and Charanjit Fatesingh Kaur, alias Dimple, to hire two contract killers, according to the Navi Mumbai police.

Efforts are underway by both the Ulwe police and crime branch to apprehend the unnamed assassins. The accused were presented in court and have been remanded to police custody until May 27, while investigations continue.

