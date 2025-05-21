Husband Plots Gruesome Murder: Police Uncover Chilling Details

A man and two women have been arrested in Navi Mumbai following the gruesome murder of a 27-year-old woman, Alvina Kishore Khangar Singh, whose body was found with her throat slit at her home, police officials revealed.

The murder is believed to be the result of a matrimonial dispute orchestrated by her husband, Kishore Singh. Kishore allegedly conspired with accomplices Alisha Dhanprakash Tyagi and Charanjit Fatesingh Kaur, alias Dimple, to hire two contract killers, according to the Navi Mumbai police.

Efforts are underway by both the Ulwe police and crime branch to apprehend the unnamed assassins. The accused were presented in court and have been remanded to police custody until May 27, while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)