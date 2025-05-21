Tragic Fallout: Police Constable's Suicide Amid Sexual Exploitation Probe

A police constable has taken his own life following accusations of sexual exploitation, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident unfolded after a 25-year-old woman from Bhadohi alleged, prompting an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections on May 19, 2025, said Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

According to Manglik, the constable was serving in Bhadohi since 2021 but was transferred to the Jaunpur district in April 2025. The complaint emerged after the transfer, detailing that the 35-year-old constable, who was married, engaged in four years of sexual exploitation by falsely promising marriage.

The woman uncovered his marital status after their relationship had started. She approached the constable with recorded evidence, upon which he reportedly threatened her life. The constable, faced with charges, allegedly consumed poison, leading to his demise late Tuesday night.

