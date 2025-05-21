Left Menu

Tragic Fallout: Police Constable's Suicide Amid Sexual Exploitation Probe

A police constable from Bhadohi committed suicide after being implicated in a sexual exploitation case involving a 25-year-old woman. Accused of false marriage promises, the constable allegedly threatened the woman upon confrontation. An FIR was registered against him, leading to his tragic death by poison ingestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:37 IST
Tragic Fallout: Police Constable's Suicide Amid Sexual Exploitation Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable has taken his own life following accusations of sexual exploitation, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident unfolded after a 25-year-old woman from Bhadohi alleged, prompting an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections on May 19, 2025, said Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

According to Manglik, the constable was serving in Bhadohi since 2021 but was transferred to the Jaunpur district in April 2025. The complaint emerged after the transfer, detailing that the 35-year-old constable, who was married, engaged in four years of sexual exploitation by falsely promising marriage.

The woman uncovered his marital status after their relationship had started. She approached the constable with recorded evidence, upon which he reportedly threatened her life. The constable, faced with charges, allegedly consumed poison, leading to his demise late Tuesday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025