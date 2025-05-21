Left Menu

Ashoka University Professor Granted Bail Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor. Though relieved, the University awaits further investigation led by Haryana Police. Mahmudabad has been temporarily barred from further online commentary.

Updated: 21-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:44 IST
  • India

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, offering relief to his supporters after his recent arrest by Haryana Police for contentious social media content regarding Operation Sindoor.

The court, while refusing to halt the investigation, instructed the formation of a Special Investigation Team, pushing for a thorough inquiry into the matter while restricting Mahmudabad from future posts relating to India-Pakistan issues.

The arrest, stemming from allegations of compromising national integrity, sparked condemnation from political and academic circles, highlighting the challenges of balancing free expression and national security.

