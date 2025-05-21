Left Menu

Evacuation Scare: Bomb Hoax at Deputy Commissioner's Office

A bomb threat at the Deputy Commissioner's office led to an evacuation, believed to be a hoax. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh received an alarming email, prompting immediate police response. The bomb squad confirmed no explosives were found. Authorities continue to probe the source of the threat.

Ambala | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare temporarily disrupted normal operations at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday. A threatening email received by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh claimed that explosives were planted in his workplace, prompting swift police action.

The police department, upon being notified, quickly evacuated the premises. A bomb disposal squad was brought in to thoroughly search the office while ensuring the safety of all individuals inside.

Officials have since confirmed the threat was a hoax, with no explosives found on-site. The incident sparked a broader investigation aimed at tracing the origins of the deceptive email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

