Evacuation Scare: Bomb Hoax at Deputy Commissioner's Office
A bomb threat at the Deputy Commissioner's office led to an evacuation, believed to be a hoax. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh received an alarming email, prompting immediate police response. The bomb squad confirmed no explosives were found. Authorities continue to probe the source of the threat.
A bomb scare temporarily disrupted normal operations at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday. A threatening email received by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh claimed that explosives were planted in his workplace, prompting swift police action.
The police department, upon being notified, quickly evacuated the premises. A bomb disposal squad was brought in to thoroughly search the office while ensuring the safety of all individuals inside.
Officials have since confirmed the threat was a hoax, with no explosives found on-site. The incident sparked a broader investigation aimed at tracing the origins of the deceptive email.
