Qatar's Jetliner Gift: A Controversial Upgrade to Air Force One

The United States has received a Boeing 747 jetliner from Qatar as a gift, prompting the Air Force to devise rapid upgrade plans for it to serve as the new Air Force One. The deal has sparked legal and ethical debates regarding foreign government gifts, with Democrats seeking to block the transfer.

Updated: 21-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has accepted a Boeing 747 jetliner gifted by Qatar, inciting a series of debates and discussions. This aircraft is intended to be the new Air Force One and is now under examination by the U.S. Air Force for potential upgrades. According to reports from various media outlets, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has committed the U.S. Air Force to expedite the transformation of the jetliner for official use by President Donald Trump.

The acceptance of this $400 million jetliner has not come without controversy. Legal scrutiny is being applied to the transaction, with experts evaluating the implications of laws designed to prevent corruption stemming from gifts by foreign governments. In addition, Democratic opposition has arisen, aiming to halt the conveyance of the aircraft due to ethical concerns.

In response, Qatar has dismissed these concerns, while President Trump labeled it as "stupid" not to accept the donation. Meanwhile, media outlets such as Bloomberg, CBS News, and CNBC have continued to cover the evolving situation. Despite requests, representatives from both the Department of Defense and the Qatari government have yet to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

