Left Menu

Teen Stabbing Sparks Investigation in Delhi

A 15-year-old boy named Mohammad Ehsan was stabbed by unidentified attackers in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar. Promptly hospitalized, he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Police, along with Crime Branch and Forensic teams, are investigating the incident to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:17 IST
Teen Stabbing Sparks Investigation in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area when a 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Ehsan, was swiftly transported to GTB Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care for his injuries. The attack occurred around 7.15 pm, prompting swift action by the local police.

Authorities, including the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory teams, swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate and gather evidence. While the motive for the attack remains unclear, law enforcement continues its diligent investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025