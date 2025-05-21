Teen Stabbing Sparks Investigation in Delhi

A violent incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area when a 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Ehsan, was swiftly transported to GTB Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care for his injuries. The attack occurred around 7.15 pm, prompting swift action by the local police.

Authorities, including the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory teams, swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate and gather evidence. While the motive for the attack remains unclear, law enforcement continues its diligent investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)