Trump Administration Ends Federal Oversight for Police Reforms

The Trump administration announced it would terminate federal oversight of police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, despite prior findings of civil rights violations. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is withdrawing investigations into misconduct across multiple cities, labeling them as overextending. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon emphasized that police control should lie with local communities rather than federal entities.

Sunday marks five years since George Floyd's tragic death, which ignited global protests against racially biased policing. Despite the Justice Department's actions, both Minneapolis and Louisville are adamant about pursuing mandated reforms. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed unwavering commitment to the city's police reform efforts, emphasizing autonomy from federal influence.

Beyond Minneapolis and Louisville, the DOJ plans to end investigations in Phoenix, Memphis, Trenton, Mount Vernon, Oklahoma City, and the Louisiana State Police. The move represents a significant rollback of oversight reforms initiated under previous administrations. Legal advocates argue this shift threatens to erase crucial progress made in ensuring police accountability and justice for communities affected by systemic abuse.

