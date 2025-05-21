Left Menu

Trump vs. Ramaphosa: A Diplomatic Confrontation Over Land and Rights

During a meeting at the White House, Donald Trump accused South Africa of land seizures and violence against white citizens, which Cyril Ramaphosa denied. The discussion, intended to focus on trade, veered into controversy over South Africa's land reforms and the alleged plight of white farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:55 IST
In an unexpected turn of events at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with allegations of violent land seizures targeting white citizens. Trump claimed that white South Africans are under threat, despite South Africa's insistence that these accusations are unfounded.

The meeting, initially slated to address trade and critical minerals, quickly shifted in tone as Trump presented videos and articles to support his assertions. Trump insisted on a narrative of persecution against white South Africans, a claim debunked by the statistics showing that crime predominantly affects the Black population in South Africa.

While Trump's allegations drew attention, Ramaphosa managed to maintain composure, addressing the need for discussions on land reform and trade relations. South Africa, a key trading partner of the U.S., emphasizes the mutual benefits of strengthening economic ties, amidst the controversies surrounding Trump's suspended trade tariffs policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

