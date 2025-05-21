Left Menu

Tensions as Trump Confronts Ramaphosa Over Land and Crime Allegations

During a White House meeting, Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with allegations of crimes against white citizens, including land seizures and killings. Ramaphosa refuted the claims, seeking instead to focus on trade discussions. The U.S. is South Africa's second-largest trading partner.

U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, alleging that white South Africans faced mass killings and land seizures. These claims echo Trump's earlier comments regarding Ukraine and have sparked controversy. South Africa denies these allegations, emphasizing that majority crime victims are Black.

While Ramaphosa aimed to discuss trade and critical minerals, the meeting turned contentious when Trump presented articles and videos to support his claims of persecution against whites in South Africa. Despite the confrontational environment, Ramaphosa maintained composure, reiterating his willingness to engage in dialogue.

The encounter highlighted broader tensions over South Africa's land reform law and its international relations, such as its court case against Israel. Trump has criticized the law and made significant diplomatic moves, including expelling South Africa's ambassador and advocating for white Afrikaners. Amidst this, Ramaphosa sought to preserve trade ties with the U.S., emphasizing mutual economic benefits.

