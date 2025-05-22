Left Menu

Judge Rules Against U.S. Deportation Plan Amid Legal Controversy

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government violated a court order by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan, highlighting tensions between Donald Trump and the judiciary over immigration policies. The ruling underscores ongoing legal battles against the administration's efforts to expedite deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:51 IST
Judge Rules Against U.S. Deportation Plan Amid Legal Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has reprimanded the U.S. government for attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan in breach of his court order. The controversy delineates the ongoing discord between former President Donald Trump and the judiciary concerning immigration enforcement strategies.

Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, warned U.S. officials they risk being held in contempt for moving to deport individuals without adequate notice or regard for their safety. The administration's approach has faced significant pushback from the courts, impeding Trump's hardline deportation policies.

Despite the Department of Homeland Security's claim that the deportees are dangerous criminals, Murphy emphasized the importance of due process and the potential hazards in South Sudan. The broader legal challenges hint at increasing scrutiny of the administration's immigration decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025