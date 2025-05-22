Judge Rules Against U.S. Deportation Plan Amid Legal Controversy

A federal judge has reprimanded the U.S. government for attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan in breach of his court order. The controversy delineates the ongoing discord between former President Donald Trump and the judiciary concerning immigration enforcement strategies.

Judge Brian Murphy, appointed by President Joe Biden, warned U.S. officials they risk being held in contempt for moving to deport individuals without adequate notice or regard for their safety. The administration's approach has faced significant pushback from the courts, impeding Trump's hardline deportation policies.

Despite the Department of Homeland Security's claim that the deportees are dangerous criminals, Murphy emphasized the importance of due process and the potential hazards in South Sudan. The broader legal challenges hint at increasing scrutiny of the administration's immigration decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)