Church Arsonist Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Federal Prison

Christopher Scott Pritchard, 49, has received a sentence of over nine years for setting a fire that obliterated an eastern Missouri church. In addition to the prison term, Pritchard must pay nearly USD 7 million in damages to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The U.S. District Court, led by Judge Matthew T. Schelp, handed down this verdict on Tuesday. Pritchard had pleaded guilty to felony arson charges in December, including the destruction of a building used in interstate commerce—a charge that carries a minimum five-year sentence.

This outcome follows an incident in April 2021, where Pritchard set the church ablaze shortly after threatening to attack a bishop and "burn the church down." Police arrested him with stolen church property valued over $1,000, including electronic devices and personal items.

(With inputs from agencies.)