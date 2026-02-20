Punjab's Industrial Revolution: New Policy to Drive Next-Gen Investments

In a significant move to boost Punjab's economy, Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora has announced the formation of a new industrial policy aimed at fostering next-generation manufacturing and technology-driven investments.

The policy is designed to provide competitive fiscal incentives, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, and logistics efficiency, ensuring a streamlined process for industries seeking to establish a presence in the state.

With a special focus on sectors such as renewable energy and electric mobility, the policy promises faster clearances and robust support. Notably, industrial giant JSW Group has already pledged an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in Punjab's steel sector, marking a significant step towards the state's industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)