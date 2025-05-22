Trump vs. Ramaphosa: Tensions Over False Claims of White Genocide
During a tense White House meeting, Trump confronted South African President Ramaphosa with false claims of white genocide in South Africa. Ramaphosa aimed to reset relations with the U.S., but Trump pressed concerns based on fringe conspiracy theories. Ramaphosa refuted these claims while focusing on trade discussions.
In a contentious meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump leveled explosive and unsubstantiated claims against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning alleged white genocide and land seizures in South Africa.
The meeting, marked by its tense atmosphere, saw Trump accusing South Africa of unfair treatment of white citizens, utilizing a video presentation and printed news articles to support his allegations. However, none of these claims, centered around the controversial narrative of white farmer persecution, were substantiated by evidence.
Ramaphosa, who aimed to improve U.S.-South Africa relations by discussing trade, stood firm. He emphasized crime as a widespread issue affecting all races in South Africa. Despite Trump's assertions, Ramaphosa asserted there is no racial genocide occurring, redirecting attention to potential trade collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
