JP Nadda Urges Andhra Pradesh to Boost Healthcare Through PPP Model

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has urged Andhra Pradesh to utilize the PPP model to enhance healthcare infrastructure. Highlighting its benefits, he emphasized the role of PPP in attracting investments and upgrading medical facilities. The Centre is also providing financial support through the Viability Gap Funding scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:23 IST
In a bid to fortify healthcare infrastructure, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to extensively employ the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This directive aims to amplify service delivery across the state, official sources reported on Friday.

Nadda highlighted the transformative potential of PPP in upgrading district hospitals and establishing new medical colleges. Emphasizing accessibility, he underscored the importance of deploying advanced technology-driven solutions, especially in underserved regions.

The Centre is committed to extending financial support via the Viability Gap Funding scheme, potentially covering up to 80% of project costs. A dedicated PPP cell within the health department is advised for effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

