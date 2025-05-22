North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check
North Korea will convene its Workers' Party Central Committee meeting in late June to review policies. The agenda remains undisclosed but the event is significant for insights into North Korea's external and military policy directions.
- South Korea
North Korea is set to convene its ruling Workers' Party Central Committee meeting in late June, as reported by state news agency KCNA on Thursday.
Details on the meeting's agenda remain scarce, drawing attention from analysts and observers globally.
This key policy-setting assembly, occurring biannually, is closely observed for indications of North Korea's strategies concerning external relations and military policies.
