Left Menu

All-Party Meet Sets Agenda for Budget Session 2026, Seeks Smooth Passage

Briefing party leaders, Shri Kiren Rijiju informed that the Budget Session 2026 will commence on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, and—subject to government business—is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:29 IST
All-Party Meet Sets Agenda for Budget Session 2026, Seeks Smooth Passage
The session will primarily focus on financial business related to the Union Budget, along with discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Image Credit: X(@mpa_india)
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament 2026, an all-party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Shri Raj Nath Singh at the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi, signalling the government’s push for coordinated legislative functioning during the crucial financial session.

The meeting was convened by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju and was attended by senior Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State, and leaders from across the political spectrum. In total, 51 leaders from 39 political parties, including Ministers, participated in the discussions.

Budget Session timeline and priorities

Briefing party leaders, Shri Kiren Rijiju informed that the Budget Session 2026 will commence on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, and—subject to government business—is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Both Houses of Parliament will go into recess from 13 February to 9 March 2026, allowing Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The session will comprise 30 sittings over 65 days, with 13 sittings in the first phase and 17 sittings in the second phase.

Key dates to watch

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs announced the presentation schedule of major fiscal documents:

  • Economic Survey 2025–26: Thursday, 29 January 2026

  • Union Budget 2026–27: Sunday, 1 February 2026

The session will primarily focus on financial business related to the Union Budget, along with discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second phase of the session.

Government signals openness to debate

Shri Rijiju urged all political parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of Parliament, stating that the government is fully prepared to discuss all important issues on the floor of both Houses, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Leaders from various political parties shared the issues they intend to raise during the session and assured their cooperation. The Minister took note of the concerns and thanked participants for their constructive engagement.

Why this matters

With the Union Budget 2026–27, economic reforms, and legislative priorities on the table, the all-party meeting underscores an effort to ensure predictability, stability, and parliamentary consensus—critical for fiscal planning, investor confidence, and governance continuity.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026