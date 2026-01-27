All-Party Meet Sets Agenda for Budget Session 2026, Seeks Smooth Passage

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament 2026, an all-party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Shri Raj Nath Singh at the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi, signalling the government’s push for coordinated legislative functioning during the crucial financial session.

The meeting was convened by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju and was attended by senior Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State, and leaders from across the political spectrum. In total, 51 leaders from 39 political parties, including Ministers, participated in the discussions.

Budget Session timeline and priorities

Briefing party leaders, Shri Kiren Rijiju informed that the Budget Session 2026 will commence on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, and—subject to government business—is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Both Houses of Parliament will go into recess from 13 February to 9 March 2026, allowing Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The session will comprise 30 sittings over 65 days, with 13 sittings in the first phase and 17 sittings in the second phase.

Key dates to watch

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs announced the presentation schedule of major fiscal documents:

Economic Survey 2025–26: Thursday, 29 January 2026

Union Budget 2026–27: Sunday, 1 February 2026

The session will primarily focus on financial business related to the Union Budget, along with discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second phase of the session.

Government signals openness to debate

Shri Rijiju urged all political parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of Parliament, stating that the government is fully prepared to discuss all important issues on the floor of both Houses, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Leaders from various political parties shared the issues they intend to raise during the session and assured their cooperation. The Minister took note of the concerns and thanked participants for their constructive engagement.

Why this matters

With the Union Budget 2026–27, economic reforms, and legislative priorities on the table, the all-party meeting underscores an effort to ensure predictability, stability, and parliamentary consensus—critical for fiscal planning, investor confidence, and governance continuity.