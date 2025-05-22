Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Over Safety Concerns

A federal judge has struck a notable blow against the U.S. government's deportation efforts, ruling that officials violated a court order by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy found that the Department of Homeland Security failed to give proper notice to the migrants covered by his injunction.

During a Boston hearing, Murphy criticized the insufficient notice provided to six migrants who were informed less than 24 hours before their anticipated deportation, labeling it as an attempt to bypass legal protections. He extended the notice period, affirming non-citizens should get at least 10 days to voice any safety concerns about being sent to third countries.

Despite political backlash, Judge Murphy emphasized the migrants' rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment, challenging Trump's hardline immigration stance. The case highlights the tense interplay between judiciary and executive branches over immigration policy, drawing attention to the legal and ethical implications of deportations.

