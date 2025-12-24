Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Mining Leases Amid Supreme Court Order

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong concerns regarding the Rajasthan government's decision to grant new mining leases in the Aravalli region, which he claims defies a clear Supreme Court directive.

Despite the court's order to halt new leases pending a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM), Gehlot alleges that the state moved forward with 126 leases, 50 of which impact nine districts within the region, including Jaipur and Alwar.

Gehlot accused Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of exploiting technicalities, suggesting these hills fall below 100 meters, to sidestep the court's intent. He urged a review of actions that undermine ecological protection efforts in the Aravalli, criticizing continued mining and calls for genuine adherence to environmental mandates.

