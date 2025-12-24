Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Mining Leases Amid Supreme Court Order
Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Rajasthan BJP government for allegedly violating a Supreme Court order by issuing new mining leases in the Aravalli region. Despite the court's ban, the state proceeded with the leases, citing technical loopholes. Gehlot questions the commitment to protecting the Aravalli hills.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong concerns regarding the Rajasthan government's decision to grant new mining leases in the Aravalli region, which he claims defies a clear Supreme Court directive.
Despite the court's order to halt new leases pending a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM), Gehlot alleges that the state moved forward with 126 leases, 50 of which impact nine districts within the region, including Jaipur and Alwar.
Gehlot accused Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of exploiting technicalities, suggesting these hills fall below 100 meters, to sidestep the court's intent. He urged a review of actions that undermine ecological protection efforts in the Aravalli, criticizing continued mining and calls for genuine adherence to environmental mandates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Government for Farmers' Plight
Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government
Report sought on death of 7 elephants after being hit by train in Assam's Hojai: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Bengal.
Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet
All states asked to monitor elephant movement on railway tracks, authorities directed to coordinate with forest depts: Bhupender Yadav.