Trump Administration Revamps H-1B Visa Allocation System

In a sweeping overhaul of the H-1B visa program, the Trump administration has decided to scrap the traditional random lottery system. Instead, a new selection process prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid individuals will be implemented, aiming to protect the interests of American workers.

This decisive change is part of the administration's broader crackdown on immigration and is specifically targeted towards curbing abuse within the H-1B visa system. The Department of Homeland Security announced that the new regulations will apply to the FY 2027 cap registration season, starting February 27, 2026.

This initiative seeks to align with the Trump administration's commitment to reforming the H-1B program and strengthening the competitive edge of the American workforce by encouraging employers to recruit highly qualified foreign professionals over those offering lower wages.

