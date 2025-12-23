Trump Administration Revamps H-1B Visa Allocation System
The Trump administration has revamped the H-1B visa system, replacing the random lottery with a process prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid individuals. This move aims to protect American workers by incentivizing employers to seek more qualified foreign talent. These changes are set to begin for FY 2027.
This decisive change is part of the administration's broader crackdown on immigration and is specifically targeted towards curbing abuse within the H-1B visa system. The Department of Homeland Security announced that the new regulations will apply to the FY 2027 cap registration season, starting February 27, 2026.
This initiative seeks to align with the Trump administration's commitment to reforming the H-1B program and strengthening the competitive edge of the American workforce by encouraging employers to recruit highly qualified foreign professionals over those offering lower wages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
