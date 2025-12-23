Left Menu

Trump Administration Revamps H-1B Visa Allocation System

The Trump administration has revamped the H-1B visa system, replacing the random lottery with a process prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid individuals. This move aims to protect American workers by incentivizing employers to seek more qualified foreign talent. These changes are set to begin for FY 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:01 IST
Trump Administration Revamps H-1B Visa Allocation System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping overhaul of the H-1B visa program, the Trump administration has decided to scrap the traditional random lottery system. Instead, a new selection process prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid individuals will be implemented, aiming to protect the interests of American workers.

This decisive change is part of the administration's broader crackdown on immigration and is specifically targeted towards curbing abuse within the H-1B visa system. The Department of Homeland Security announced that the new regulations will apply to the FY 2027 cap registration season, starting February 27, 2026.

This initiative seeks to align with the Trump administration's commitment to reforming the H-1B program and strengthening the competitive edge of the American workforce by encouraging employers to recruit highly qualified foreign professionals over those offering lower wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025