Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration's TPS Termination for South Sudanese

Immigrant rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to end temporary protected status (TPS) for over 200 South Sudanese nationals. The lawsuit challenges the termination, citing discrimination and arguing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Sudan justifies the need for continued protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Immigrant rights groups have launched a legal battle against the Trump administration following its recent decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 200 South Sudanese migrants. The lawsuit, filed in a Boston federal court, claims the Department of Homeland Security's action is unlawful and poses a threat to the affected individuals.

TPS is granted to nationals from countries facing severe challenges, such as natural disasters or conflicts. It allows eligible individuals to reside and work in the U.S. temporarily without fear of deportation. The lawsuit argues that the termination violates TPS regulations, ignores the dire circumstances in South Sudan, and stems from racial bias, infringing upon constitutional rights.

The ongoing conflict in South Sudan has led to significant loss of life and humanitarian crises. Since its TPS designation in 2011, approximately 305 South Sudanese have either benefited from the status or have pending applications. Homeland Security's recent move aligns with the broader agenda of ending similar protections for nationals from several other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

