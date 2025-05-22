Tragedy Strikes Near Capital Jewish Museum: Israeli Embassy Staff Killed
Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The incident occurred near significant landmarks, including the FBI and U.S. attorney's offices. Reactions describe the act as anti-Semitic terrorism, and officials expect strong action against those responsible.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, two Israeli embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. This incident unfolded in a busy area near crucial landmarks such as the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths, expressing sorrow over the loss and detailing efforts to work with the Metropolitan Police Department. FBI Director Kash Patel has also been briefed on the situation, as authorities investigate the attack.
Israeli representatives, including UN Ambassador Danny Danon, labeled the act as anti-Semitic terrorism. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and other officials were on the scene, preparing to address the media about the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
(Eds: Rephrasing) India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK has to be anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism
Congress Commends Armed Forces' Firm Stand on Terrorism
India Stands United in Operation Sindoor Against Terrorism