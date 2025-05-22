Tragedy at Jewish Museum: Embassy Staff Murdered Amid Antisemitic Attack

In a shocking incident at the Capital Jewish Museum, two staff members from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed, prompting widespread condemnation from leaders worldwide. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, reportedly shouted anti-Israel slogans upon his arrest.

The victims, a young couple soon to be engaged, were leaving an event when the shooter's bullets struck, a tragedy underscoring the rising tide of antisemitism. The attack has left the Jewish community and the wider public reeling, questioning the persistence of such prejudices in modern society.

Authorities, alongside world leaders, have decried the violence as a blatant act of antisemitism. High-profile figures, including President Donald Trump, have called for unity against hatred. The Israeli Ambassador to the US and other officials have expressed their deep sorrow and resolve to stand united against these heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)