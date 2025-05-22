Tragic Mystery Unfolds: Three-Year-Old Kalyani Found Dead in River

A close relative of a three-year-old girl's father has been apprehended following the discovery of the young child's body in a river earlier this week, according to local police reports released on Thursday.

The girl's mother, accused of throwing her child into the river, is already in custody as authorities piece together the events leading to the tragedy.

Injuries and marks found during the post-mortem heightened suspicions and led to the questioning of the relative, while a relentless investigation unfolds. Kalyani, the victim, was last seen being picked up from an anganwadi by her mother, Sandhya, before she was reported missing. The discovery was made in the early hours of Tuesday by a diligent scuba diving team.

