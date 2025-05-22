Left Menu

Tragic Mystery Unfolds: Three-Year-Old Kalyani Found Dead in River

A three-year-old girl named Kalyani was found dead in a river, leading to the arrest of her mother and a close relative. The investigation was prompted by post-mortem findings of injuries on her body. Her disappearance sparked a search, culminating in the discovery of her lifeless body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:35 IST
A close relative of a three-year-old girl's father has been apprehended following the discovery of the young child's body in a river earlier this week, according to local police reports released on Thursday.

The girl's mother, accused of throwing her child into the river, is already in custody as authorities piece together the events leading to the tragedy.

Injuries and marks found during the post-mortem heightened suspicions and led to the questioning of the relative, while a relentless investigation unfolds. Kalyani, the victim, was last seen being picked up from an anganwadi by her mother, Sandhya, before she was reported missing. The discovery was made in the early hours of Tuesday by a diligent scuba diving team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

