Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Alcohol Poisoning Claims Lives in Ludhiana

Tragedy struck Ludhiana again as three people died after allegedly consuming tainted liquor, echoing the recent Amritsar incident that claimed 27 lives. Authorities are awaiting post-mortem results for a definitive cause of death assertion.

The victims, identified as Rinku, Debi, and Mangoo, reportedly consumed the liquor on Noorwala Road. The three laborers lost consciousness and soon became unresponsive, later being declared dead at the hospital.

This incident brings renewed attention to the issue of adulterated liquor. A probe found that methanol, an industrial chemical, was used to make the lethal concoction consumed in Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)