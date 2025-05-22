Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Alcohol Poisoning Claims Lives in Ludhiana

Three individuals have died in Ludhiana after allegedly consuming toxic liquor, just weeks after a similar tragedy in Amritsar claimed 27 lives. Investigations are ongoing, as authorities wait for post-mortem results to determine the cause. The recent inquiry revealed the use of industrial methanol in such spurious liquor.

Ludhiana | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Alleged Alcohol Poisoning Claims Lives in Ludhiana
Image Credit: Pexels
  Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Ludhiana again as three people died after allegedly consuming tainted liquor, echoing the recent Amritsar incident that claimed 27 lives. Authorities are awaiting post-mortem results for a definitive cause of death assertion.

The victims, identified as Rinku, Debi, and Mangoo, reportedly consumed the liquor on Noorwala Road. The three laborers lost consciousness and soon became unresponsive, later being declared dead at the hospital.

This incident brings renewed attention to the issue of adulterated liquor. A probe found that methanol, an industrial chemical, was used to make the lethal concoction consumed in Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

