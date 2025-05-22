Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Jewish Museum Sparks Global Outrage

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead by Elias Rodriguez at a Jewish museum event in Washington. The suspect chanted "Free Palestine" upon arrest. The attack was condemned by Israeli and U.S. leaders, highlighting ongoing tensions amid a conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking event that has sparked international outrage, two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot dead Wednesday evening while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspected gunman, Elias Rodriguez, allegedly yelled 'Free, free Palestine' as police arrested him, highlighting the volatile tensions amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his deep shock at the "horrific, antisemitic" attack that took the lives of a young couple who were about to get engaged. The attack drew condemnation from leaders around the world, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who spoke of the enduring alliance between America and Israel.

The incident occurred as Israel intensified its military campaign in Gaza following a brutal Hamas attack. The broader geopolitical context underscores the escalating violence in the region, which has claimed thousands of lives and intensified humanitarian crises. The community remains on high alert, with increased security measures implemented at embassies and Jewish organizations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

