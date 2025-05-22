China and Netherlands Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Challenges

Amid global challenges, China and the Netherlands have committed to enhancing cooperation and communication, focusing particularly on China-EU relations and climate issues. This move comes after a cooling of tensions over semiconductor export controls pressured by the United States.

During a Beijing meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reassured Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp of China's willingness to contribute positively. Veldkamp emphasized the importance of working together to face global challenges.

The Netherlands' export licensing for semiconductor equipment has drawn criticism from China, a major player in the international semiconductor supply chain, which opposes expansions of export controls.

