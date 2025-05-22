Mystery Unfolds: Unidentified Youth Found Dead Near Jagdishpur Overbridge

An unidentified young man was discovered dead in a canal near the Ramganj crossing overbridge in Jagdishpur, officials reported. The tragic find was made on Thursday, sparking active police investigations.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav confirmed the body was found adjacent to the overbridge off Raebareli road. The deceased, appearing around 30 years old, was sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are utilizing social media and other sources in efforts to identify the young man, as the probe into the incident deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)