Delhi High Court Stays CAG Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Accounts

The Delhi High Court issued a stay on the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) proposed audit of Ajmer Sharif dargah's accounts after finding credibility in the petitioners' contentions. The next hearing is set for July 28, with CAG defending its auditing procedures as per legal requirements.

The Delhi High Court has placed a temporary hold on the proposed audit of Ajmer Sharif dargah's accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Justice Sachin Datta granted the stay following pleas from Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syedzadgan Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, and another registered society.

The interim order, dated May 14, suggested that statutory requirements under Section 20 of the CAG Act were not met, thus justifying the petitioners' claims. The provision addresses auditing protocols for certain authorities or bodies.

CAG opposed these claims, asserting it had adhered to proper legal procedures. The High Court set the next hearing for July 28, stating that no audit steps should proceed until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

