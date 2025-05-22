Left Menu

Insurance Companies Face Sealing for Ignoring Court Orders

The offices of two insurance companies were sealed for not complying with court orders to pay accident claim amounts. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh initiated the action after a local court’s directive was ignored. The companies involved owe substantial sums, leading to severe penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:15 IST
Insurance Companies Face Sealing for Ignoring Court Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the district magistrate sealed the offices of two insurance companies for their failure to honor accident claim payments mandated by a local court. This decisive action underscores the local government's commitment to enforcing judicial orders.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh spearheaded the operation against these institutions. While the offices of both Oriental Insurance and National Insurance Company were locked down, the United India Insurance's bank account saw a freeze.

These companies have substantial outstanding amounts, totaling Rs 48 lakh, Rs 1.1 crore, and Rs 74 lakh, respectively. Such non-compliance led the magistrate to collaborate with Deputy District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Pandey, ensuring timely intervention and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025