Insurance Companies Face Sealing for Ignoring Court Orders

In a bold move, the district magistrate sealed the offices of two insurance companies for their failure to honor accident claim payments mandated by a local court. This decisive action underscores the local government's commitment to enforcing judicial orders.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh spearheaded the operation against these institutions. While the offices of both Oriental Insurance and National Insurance Company were locked down, the United India Insurance's bank account saw a freeze.

These companies have substantial outstanding amounts, totaling Rs 48 lakh, Rs 1.1 crore, and Rs 74 lakh, respectively. Such non-compliance led the magistrate to collaborate with Deputy District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Pandey, ensuring timely intervention and accountability.

