UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis Amid Forced Cybercrime in Southeast Asia

United Nations experts have issued a grave warning regarding the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in Southeast Asia, where large-scale human trafficking operations have ensnared hundreds of thousands of individuals. These victims, lured by fraudulent job offers, are being forced into labor and online criminal activities in scam compounds across the region.

The experts described the crisis as a “humanitarian and human rights emergency” and urged the global community—particularly countries in Southeast and East Asia—to act swiftly and collaboratively to dismantle these criminal networks and safeguard victims. They stressed the urgent need for coordinated interventions that prioritize victim welfare, dignity, and safety.

Regional Hotspots: From Recruitment to Exploitation

According to the UN experts, the trafficking networks operate in several countries, including Cambodia, Myanmar, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Victims, deceived by promises of lucrative employment, are transported to compounds where they are stripped of their liberty and forced to carry out online fraud, including scams targeting individuals across the globe.

The abuse within these facilities is harrowing. Reports include systematic torture, beatings, electrocution, sexual violence, forced confinement, and starvation. Many are sold from one scam operation to another, and in some cases, families of victims are extorted through ransom demands. Attempts to flee often result in violent reprisals or death.

These operations are believed to be controlled by organized criminal groups that thrive in a climate of impunity and corruption. “These groups are enabled by collusion with government officials, local law enforcement, politicians, and influential business actors,” the UN experts emphasized.

State Responses Inadequate and Uncoordinated

While acknowledging some governmental efforts to combat trafficking, the UN experts criticized the overall response as “insufficient.” They noted a lack of comprehensive strategies to support victims or bring perpetrators—including those in positions of power—to justice.

“Immediate, rights-based actions are critical,” the statement stressed. “States must adopt a victim-centred approach, respecting survivors' dignity and rights in all interventions.” This includes ensuring voluntary repatriation under safe and dignified conditions, access to medical and psychological care, and the full application of the non-punishment principle to protect victims from prosecution for crimes committed under coercion.

Silencing Voices: Crackdown on Civil Society

Another troubling development flagged by the experts is the shrinking civic space in several affected countries. Restrictions on freedom of expression, media freedom, and the ability of NGOs and human rights defenders to operate freely have hindered exposure of abuses and support for victims.

“States must protect the ability of civil society to function independently and without interference,” the experts urged. “It is critical that journalists and rights advocates can continue their legitimate work in line with international human rights obligations.”

Deeper Roots: Tackling the Drivers of Forced Cybercrime

Beyond the immediate abuses, the UN experts called for long-term solutions to address the root causes fueling this crisis. They highlighted poverty, inadequate access to fair working conditions, healthcare, and education, along with limited legal migration options, as key drivers that push vulnerable individuals into exploitative situations.

“Governments must go beyond superficial awareness campaigns,” the experts said. “They need to address the socioeconomic conditions that make people susceptible to trafficking and cyber-criminal coercion.”

A Forgotten Front: Myanmar-Thailand Border Crisis

The humanitarian emergency has also taken a grim turn along the Myanmar-Thailand border, where thousands of trafficking survivors remain stranded after release from compounds. The UN appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance, particularly from Thailand and ASEAN, to aid those trapped on the Myanmar side. Countries of origin were also urged to expedite protection and assistance for their nationals.

Diplomatic Engagement and Ongoing Communications

The experts confirmed ongoing engagement with ASEAN, the armed forces of Myanmar, and the governments of Cambodia, China, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. They have also shared communications with Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, urging a region-wide strategy to address the multi-layered crisis.

A Call to Global Solidarity

This situation—rooted in organized crime, weak governance, and social inequality—requires a unified international response. The UN experts underscored the shared responsibility of all nations to protect vulnerable populations, disrupt the criminal ecosystems behind these abuses, and restore the fundamental rights and dignity of those affected.