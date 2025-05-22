Supreme Court Criticizes Delay in Bail Case: Significance of Personal Liberty

The Supreme Court of India has voiced strong disapproval against the Allahabad High Court for its repeated deferral, 27 times, of a bail plea in a CBI cheating case involving Lakshya Tawar.

Granting relief to Tawar, the top court directed its attention to the procedural delays, questioning the high court's handling of the case tied to personal freedoms.

With Tawar facing multiple charges, including forgery and conspiracy, the Supreme Court's involvement highlights concerns over judicial efficiency, specifically regarding cases impacting individual liberty.

