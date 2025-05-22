A Global Surge in Antisemitism: Tragedy Strikes Israeli Embassy

In the wake of the tragic killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, Jerusalem resident Ziv Halsband has expressed growing concerns about global antisemitism. His fears were sparked by the deaths of the young couple, who were targeted by a lone gunman after leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, just a short distance from the White House.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was apprehended while chanting "Free Palestine," intensifying concerns about anti-Israel sentiment. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar attributes the attack to global antisemitic incitement linked to recent conflicts, including Hamas' deadly assault on Israel's border communities and the ensuing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The tragedy is set against a backdrop of a polarized debate over the Gaza war, with international figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning the murders. Meanwhile, social media remains a significant battleground, exacerbating tensions and antisemitic rhetoric.

