Toxic Incitement: Unveiling the Hostile Climate Against Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused unspecified European officials of inciting hostility, following the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington. He linked the incident to widespread antisemitic sentiments following the October 2023 Hamas attack. Saar's remarks align with growing Western criticism over Israel's Gaza military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:16 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has blamed unnamed European officials for creating a hostile climate that led to the shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington. Saar attributed the violence to a surge in antisemitic incitement amid criticism of Israel's intensified military actions in Gaza.

Saar refrained from naming specific countries or officials but asserted that antisemitic rhetoric fueled the attack on Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim outside a Jewish museum. His comments arrived as Western allies, including France and the UK, warned of potential actions against Israel over its Gaza operations.

U.S. authorities have detained a suspect chanting pro-Palestinian slogans. Global condemnation followed the attack, coinciding with mass protests against Israel's military actions that have killed over 53,000 Palestinians. Saar also criticized allegations of genocide, alleging they incite further violence against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

