Chaos in Patna: Unidentified Assailants Injure Three

In a shocking incident in Patna's Ranitalab area, three individuals were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants during a cricket award ceremony, according to police on Thursday.

While the injured, identified as Anjani Singh, Dharmendra, and Raja Kumar, are now out of danger, the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. Six bullets and one spent cartridge were recovered from the scene.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the government's handling of law and order, citing increasing incidents of crime as evidence of inadequate law enforcement. Recent controversies, including poorly handled medical facilities, further emphasize the governance challenges in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)