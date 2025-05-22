Left Menu

Chaos in Patna: Unidentified Assailants Injure Three

Three individuals were injured in a shooting by unidentified assailants during a cricket award ceremony in Patna. Police are investigating the attack, which has prompted criticism from opposition leaders regarding the state’s law enforcement. The victims have been hospitalized and are stable.

In a shocking incident in Patna's Ranitalab area, three individuals were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants during a cricket award ceremony, according to police on Thursday.

While the injured, identified as Anjani Singh, Dharmendra, and Raja Kumar, are now out of danger, the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. Six bullets and one spent cartridge were recovered from the scene.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the government's handling of law and order, citing increasing incidents of crime as evidence of inadequate law enforcement. Recent controversies, including poorly handled medical facilities, further emphasize the governance challenges in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

