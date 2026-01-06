High Stakes in the IRCTC Scam: Tejashwi Yadav Fights Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has called for a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's challenge to the charges against him in the IRCTC scam case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the notice and scheduled further proceedings for January 14, coinciding with a plea from Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The trial court, on October 13, 2025, charged Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, and others under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged misconduct in IRCTC hotel contracts.