Kenyan Activist Released Amidst Political Crackdown in Tanzania

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, arrested for attending a treason hearing of opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Tanzania, has been released. The incident highlights Tanzania’s crackdown on political dissent under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, amidst allegations of torture by Tanzanian authorities towards Mwangi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:34 IST
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has been released after his arrest in Tanzania, where he attempted to attend a treason hearing for opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Tanzanian authorities accused Mwangi of providing false information to enter the country.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights confirmed Mwangi's return to Kenya, noting his need for medical attention following alleged torture by Tanzanian security forces. The case has drawn attention to a broader crackdown on dissent as Tanzania prepares for elections.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government has faced criticism for its actions against political opponents, yet she has cautioned foreign activists from interfering in national matters. The release of Mwangi comes as part of a complex political landscape marked by human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

