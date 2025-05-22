Turkey's 30-Year War Threat Hinders EU Defence Fund Access

In a recent development, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stipulated that Turkey must rescind a 30-year-old war threat against Greece to secure Athens' approval for Ankara's access to European Union defence funds. The call comes as Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies, continue to wrestle with historical tensions over issues like airspace and maritime boundaries, notably involving Cyprus.

The origin of this tension dates back to 1995 when the Turkish parliament issued a 'casus belli' or cause for war if Greece extended its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea beyond six nautical miles unilaterally. Mitsotakis emphasized the necessity to consider the concerns of both Greece and Cyprus while discussing Turkey's participation in EU defence projects such as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE).

While Turkey did not offer immediate comments, a defence ministry source highlighted Turkey's irreplaceable role in European security, dismissing exclusion as unwise. Meanwhile, both nations are exploring potential discussions to resolve maritime boundary issues, with a high-level meeting anticipated soon.

