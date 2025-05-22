UK Lifts Block on Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius
A British court has lifted an injunction blocking the UK's transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The move would see the UK lease back the base on Diego Garcia from Mauritius for 99 years. The transfer had been delayed by legal challenges and negotiations over costs.
A British judicial decision has removed an injunction, paving the way for the UK to transfer the sovereignty of the contentious Chagos Islands back to Mauritius.
The legal hold had postponed the signing of the agreement, set to be executed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian leader Navin Ramgoolam.
This decision marks a significant turn in the decades-long saga involving the Chagos Islands, a strategic group of islands with a crucial US naval base.
