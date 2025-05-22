Left Menu

UK Lifts Block on Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius

A British court has lifted an injunction blocking the UK's transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The move would see the UK lease back the base on Diego Garcia from Mauritius for 99 years. The transfer had been delayed by legal challenges and negotiations over costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:43 IST
UK Lifts Block on Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British judicial decision has removed an injunction, paving the way for the UK to transfer the sovereignty of the contentious Chagos Islands back to Mauritius.

The legal hold had postponed the signing of the agreement, set to be executed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian leader Navin Ramgoolam.

This decision marks a significant turn in the decades-long saga involving the Chagos Islands, a strategic group of islands with a crucial US naval base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025