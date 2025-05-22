Sisters Caught in Gold Heist in West Delhi: A Detailed Account

In a recent development from West Delhi, police have apprehended two sisters charged with the theft of gold jewellery from a friend's home in Basai Darapur, officials announced on Thursday. The accused, Karishma (40) and Shipra (34), were identified and the stolen items have been successfully recovered.

The incident was initially reported on May 18 when a 45-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Moti Nagar Police Station. She discovered that gold items stored in a locked almirah at her residence had gone missing. Authorities noted the absence of forced entry, suggesting a duplicate key was used, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer.

Karishma and Shipra executed their plan by Shipra taking the complainant to a temple, allowing Karishma to access the house using a spare key and commit the theft. The stolen items, ranging from a gold biscuit to various jewellery pieces, have been retrieved. The sisters are now in custody, and legal actions are underway, police confirmed.

