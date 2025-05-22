Court Drama: Alt News Co-Founder Faces Legal Battle
The Allahabad High Court upheld an FIR against Alt News' Mohammad Zubair, who is accused of promoting enmity among religious groups. Zubair shared an edited video of Yati Narsinghanand. Although the court allowed the investigation to continue, it ruled that Zubair cannot be arrested during this period.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has denied a plea to quash the FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. The FIR, filed by Ghaziabad Police, alleges that Zubair promoted enmity among religious groups.
The case emerged from a complaint by Udita Tyagi, linked to controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, claiming that Zubair's post on social media incited violence. The court ruled that while the investigation will continue, Zubair cannot be arrested during this period.
Zubair contended that his post merely alerted authorities about Narsinghanand's provocations. He also challenged the use of the defamation provision under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arguing that sharing Narsinghanand's videos, already public, is not defamatory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade Shifts: Key Deals and Legal Battles in Focus
Legal Battle: Smokey Robinson Faces $50 Million Lawsuit from Former Housekeepers
France Rallies for Citizens Detained in Iran as Legal Battle Looms
U.S. Deportation Dilemma: Legal Battle Over Libya
EU Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs and Legal Battles against Trump's Trade Policies