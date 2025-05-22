Court Drama: Alt News Co-Founder Faces Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court has denied a plea to quash the FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. The FIR, filed by Ghaziabad Police, alleges that Zubair promoted enmity among religious groups.

The case emerged from a complaint by Udita Tyagi, linked to controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, claiming that Zubair's post on social media incited violence. The court ruled that while the investigation will continue, Zubair cannot be arrested during this period.

Zubair contended that his post merely alerted authorities about Narsinghanand's provocations. He also challenged the use of the defamation provision under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arguing that sharing Narsinghanand's videos, already public, is not defamatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)