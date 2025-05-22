Left Menu

Court Drama: Alt News Co-Founder Faces Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court upheld an FIR against Alt News' Mohammad Zubair, who is accused of promoting enmity among religious groups. Zubair shared an edited video of Yati Narsinghanand. Although the court allowed the investigation to continue, it ruled that Zubair cannot be arrested during this period.

  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has denied a plea to quash the FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. The FIR, filed by Ghaziabad Police, alleges that Zubair promoted enmity among religious groups.

The case emerged from a complaint by Udita Tyagi, linked to controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, claiming that Zubair's post on social media incited violence. The court ruled that while the investigation will continue, Zubair cannot be arrested during this period.

Zubair contended that his post merely alerted authorities about Narsinghanand's provocations. He also challenged the use of the defamation provision under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arguing that sharing Narsinghanand's videos, already public, is not defamatory.

