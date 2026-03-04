Custody Chaos: Child's Alleged Forcible Removal Sparks Legal Battle
A 51-year-old man from North West Delhi claims that over ten Delhi Police personnel forcibly took his 13-year-old daughter amidst a child custody dispute, supposedly violating legal procedures. Despite existing orders, custody was given to the mother by a Family Court, which the daughter is contesting in the High Court.
- Country:
- India
A dispute over child custody has escalated in North West Delhi, with a father alleging his daughter was forcibly taken by police. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with officers reportedly acting outside legal directives.
The father filed complaints with the police and child helplines, claiming the removal violated existing court orders. The daughter has lived with him for three years following a previous Child Welfare Committee ruling.
Although a Family Court awarded custody to the mother, the girl is challenging this decision in the Delhi High Court, questioning its jurisdiction and legality under POCSO provisions. Concern grows over her current welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Highlights: Legal Battles, Economic Challenges, and Rising Tensions
Kevin Spacey Faces New Legal Battle as High Court Considers Additional Allegations
Luxury Lamborghini Freed After High-Stakes Legal Battle
Sibal Slams 'Colonial Mindset' in Politically Fueled Legal Battles
Midnight Bail: Indian Youth Congress Leader Udai Bhanu Chib Released Amid Intense Legal Battle