Custody Chaos: Child's Alleged Forcible Removal Sparks Legal Battle

A dispute over child custody has escalated in North West Delhi, with a father alleging his daughter was forcibly taken by police. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with officers reportedly acting outside legal directives.

The father filed complaints with the police and child helplines, claiming the removal violated existing court orders. The daughter has lived with him for three years following a previous Child Welfare Committee ruling.

Although a Family Court awarded custody to the mother, the girl is challenging this decision in the Delhi High Court, questioning its jurisdiction and legality under POCSO provisions. Concern grows over her current welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)