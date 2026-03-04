Left Menu

Custody Chaos: Child's Alleged Forcible Removal Sparks Legal Battle

A 51-year-old man from North West Delhi claims that over ten Delhi Police personnel forcibly took his 13-year-old daughter amidst a child custody dispute, supposedly violating legal procedures. Despite existing orders, custody was given to the mother by a Family Court, which the daughter is contesting in the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:07 IST
Custody Chaos: Child's Alleged Forcible Removal Sparks Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over child custody has escalated in North West Delhi, with a father alleging his daughter was forcibly taken by police. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with officers reportedly acting outside legal directives.

The father filed complaints with the police and child helplines, claiming the removal violated existing court orders. The daughter has lived with him for three years following a previous Child Welfare Committee ruling.

Although a Family Court awarded custody to the mother, the girl is challenging this decision in the Delhi High Court, questioning its jurisdiction and legality under POCSO provisions. Concern grows over her current welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026