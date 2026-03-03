Kevin Spacey Faces New Legal Battle as High Court Considers Additional Allegations

Three British men have initiated a lawsuit against renowned actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults occurring between 2000 and 2013. In a bid to strengthen their case, they are requesting London's High Court to consider allegations brought by seven more individuals, with the earliest dating back to the 1970s.

The actor, who vehemently denies any misconduct, has been embroiled in controversy since accusations first emerged in 2017. Spacey, age 66, did not attend the recent hearing. His legal team argues that the additional allegations lack a coherent pattern and hold little relevance to the current case.

The decision on whether to include the new testimonies rests with Judge Christina Lambert, who will rule at a later date. The case adds another layer of legal complexity for Spacey, whose previous career setbacks include being dropped from major roles following initial assault claims.

