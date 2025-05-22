Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Karnataka's Caste Census

The Karnataka cabinet's discussion on the Social and Educational Survey report, known as the 'caste census', remains unresolved. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received written opinions from most ministers. Internal differences persist, and community objections citing the survey as unscientific complicate its progress. The next cabinet meeting aims to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:52 IST
Controversy Brews Over Karnataka's Caste Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet's efforts to resolve the ongoing controversy surrounding the Social and Educational Survey report, commonly referred to as the 'caste census', remain incomplete. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the discussion will continue at a later date, signaling no immediate resolution.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has received written opinions from the majority of his ministers, yet three to four remain outstanding. Additional data provided in recent meetings has prompted further analysis, prompting ministers to defer their decision.

Amid internal discord and pressure from various communities, including the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, the cabinet struggles with accusations of the survey being outdated and unscientific. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged for the proper implementation of the census, stressing its significance to the party's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025