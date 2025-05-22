Controversy Brews Over Karnataka's Caste Census

The Karnataka cabinet's efforts to resolve the ongoing controversy surrounding the Social and Educational Survey report, commonly referred to as the 'caste census', remain incomplete. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the discussion will continue at a later date, signaling no immediate resolution.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has received written opinions from the majority of his ministers, yet three to four remain outstanding. Additional data provided in recent meetings has prompted further analysis, prompting ministers to defer their decision.

Amid internal discord and pressure from various communities, including the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, the cabinet struggles with accusations of the survey being outdated and unscientific. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged for the proper implementation of the census, stressing its significance to the party's reputation.

