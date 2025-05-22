Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Groundbreaking 'Composite Backwardness Index'

The Telangana government is developing a 'Composite Backwardness Index' to measure the disparities across 243 sub-castes using a caste census. Spearheaded by an expert group led by Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the index employs 43 parameters to provide a holistic view of social and economic backwardness.

The Telangana government's expert working group is pioneering the creation of a 'Composite Backwardness Index' using detailed caste census data. This index aims to quantify disparities among 243 sub-castes surveyed in the state, marking a significant step in the analysis of social and economic inequalities.

The group, chaired by Justice Sudarshan Reddy (Retd.), is leveraging data from the Social Education Employment Economic Political Caste (SEEEPC) Survey of 2024. They are applying a comprehensive statistical analysis across 43 parameters that split between rural and urban metrics, covering social, educational, economic, and financial sectors.

Set for completion and submission to the state government within a month, the report will offer ordinal rankings of sub-castes based on the calculated backwardness index. Moreover, the group has suggested that the government deploys an AI-based interface for the SEEEPC dataset, enhancing broader research opportunities while safeguarding privacy.

